(Add Air France says threat is false alert)
PARIS Dec 8 Air France said an anonymous threat
which led it to divert to Montreal its flight AF083 between San
Francisco and Paris on Tuesday was a false alert.
"After a full security search, false alert confirmed by
local authorities following an anonymous threat," the carrier
said in its Twitter account.
The plane had taken off for Paris again.
Security officials worldwide have been on high alert since
Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks in
Paris last month that killed 130 people.
(Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Alan Charlish, writing by
Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus)