ROME Jan 6 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM
is in "advanced" talks to take control of Italy's
flagship airline Alitalia by the summer, Rome's Messaggero
newspaper reported on Sunday without citing its sources.
Alitalia is owned by CAI, a consortium of investors that
bought the then-bankrupt airline in 2008. CAI is already partly
owned by Air France-KLM. Alitalia's shareholders can exercise
options to trade their shares when a lock-up period ends on Jan.
12.
In May, Air France said it would probably wait until at least
2014 before using its option to take control of Alitalia, in
which it has held 25 percent since January 2009.
Air France-KLM has offered shareholders a 20 percent premium
on what they paid for the airline in 2008, the newspaper said,
probably in Air France-KLM shares. CAI paid a little more than 1
billion euros to take over Alitalia five years ago.
Alitalia and Air France-KLM officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Alitalia returned to profit in the third quarter after
reporting losses in the first half, booking a net profit of 27
million euros ($35.2 million), down from 70 million euros a year
before.
Net debt rose to 923 million euros at the end of September,
up by 61 million euros from the end of June.
($1 = 0.7666 euros)
