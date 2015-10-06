* Talks to resolve dispute should be resumed soon - minister
By Yann Le Guernigou
PARIS, Oct 6 Violent acts by workers at the
headquarters of troubled flag carrier Air France a day ago are a
national embarrassment that reinforces the very image the
country wants to shake off, French political leaders said on
Tuesday.
"This image hurts our country," said Prime Minister Manuel
Valls, as pictures of senior Air France officials with their
shirts ripped and torn off adorned newspaper front pages around
the world.
Valls was named Prime Minister last March as President
Francois Hollande sought to put across a more business friendly
image, and to show that France has the stomach to implement the
sort of free-market reforms that can erode working conditions
and pay as well as boost growth and employment.
Since then, however, French farmers, taxi and truck drivers,
ferry workers and others unhappy with the impact on their
business of globalisation, the digital revolution and
eco-friendly taxes have been involved in violent protests - in
some cases securing concessions and policy U-turns.
The workers involved in Monday's actions were protesting
against the airline's attempt to stay competitive by getting
more work out of its pilots and cabin crew for the same pay.
Like other European carriers, Air France, part of the
Franco-Dutch group Air France KLM, faces harsh
competition on short-haul routes from a new generation of low
cost airlines and on long-haul routes from Gulf-based airlines
backed by their countries' sovereign wealth.
Air France officials say failure to secure the air crews'
agreement for the plan has now forced them to come up with a
more draconian one, which cuts 2,900 jobs and pulls the airline
out of 10 percent of its long-haul routes.
"It would be a drama for our country if a business so
symbolic were to find itself in trouble because a minority
refuses to adapt to a changing world," Valls said at a specially
arranged visit to the airline's headquarters near Roissy airport
north of Paris.
Hollande, who is receiving a group of venture capitalists
this week to encourage investment in the euro zone's
second-largest economy, showed that he was also embarrassed by
the scenes.
"This has consequences for the attractiveness of the
country," he said on Twitter.
NO TO NATIONALISATION
Earlier in the day, Transport Minister Alain Vidalies said
talks aimed at resolving the dispute should be resumed as soon
as possible.
"I think the best French response would be to respond to
those abroad who see a caricature, that these events are not
France, and that we can get back on track by talking," he said
on RTL Radio.
A security guard was left unconscious for several hours in
Monday's melee as angry employees broke up a works council
meeting.
Air France has launched a legal complaint over Monday's
incident, which has been condemned by management, unions, and
government officials alike. Vidalies said there should be
penalties for those involved.
Asked whether the Socialist government should intervene more
directly in the dispute given its 17 percent stake in the
business, Vidalies said nationalisation was not on the cards.
"That (stake) is the result of history.... The state is a
shareholder (but) we are not in a situation today where the
solution will be nationalisation of Air France. If it is that
behind your question, then the answer is no."
