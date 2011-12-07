PARIS Dec 7 Air France-KLM passenger traffic rose 2.5 percent in November despite a two-day cabin crew strike, the group said on Wednesday.

Europe's largest airline group by revenues said the passenger load factor, or proportion of seats sold, rose 0.6 percentage points to 79.7 percent as capacity rose 1.7 percent

Air France-KLM estimated at 28 million euros the impact on operating result of the cabin crew strike ,which straddled three days in October and two days in November.

In a further sign of weakness gripping freight markets since the summer as Europe's debt crisis dampens the global economy, Air France-KLM said cargo traffic fell 8.1 percent in November.

The load factor or percentage of available space sold declined 4.3 percentage points to 68.2 percent.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)