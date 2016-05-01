PARIS May 1 Air France-KLM's board on
Sunday appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline
group's new chief executive after the resignation of Alexandre
de Juniac.
Sixty-three year old Janaillac is currently CEO of
multi-modal transport company Transdev.
"The Board has decided that Mr. Janaillac will be co-opted
as a group director when Mr. de Juniac leaves office on July
31st at the latest. He will then be appointed Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of Air France KLM," the company said in a
statement.
The nomination had been expected for Tuesday but the board
met two days earlier than planned.
