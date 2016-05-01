(Adds details)
PARIS May 1 Air France-KLM's board
appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline's new
chief executive on Sunday, following the resignation earlier of
Alexandre de Juniac.
Sixty-three year old Janaillac is currently CEO of
multi-modal transport company Transdev.
"The Board has decided that Mr. Janaillac will be co-opted
as a group director when Mr. de Juniac leaves office on July
31st at the latest. He will then be appointed Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of Air France KLM," the company said in a
statement.
The nomination had been expected for Tuesday but the board
met two days earlier than planned after news of the appointment
leaked to news media.
Janaillac sat on Air France's board in the late 1980s and
first occupied a senior executive position in the airline
industry when he was associate director general at now defunct
airline AOM in the late 1990s.
He is a graduate of France's elite administration school,
ENA, and of the HEC business school.
Frederic Gagey will stay on as the chief executive of Air
France-KLM's French network, Air France, a company spokeswoman
said.
De Juniac announced his surprise departure to lead the
International Air Transport Association last month, saying he
had achieved his goals of ending losses and reducing debt,
despite having three years left of his mandate.
De Juniac was credited with restructuring Air France-KLM
without, for the most part, triggering major conflict with the
company's powerful unions. But in 2014 plans to open bases for
subsidiary airline Transavia outside France sparked a 15-day
pilot strike.
A Transdev spokeswoman declined to comment on who would
replace Janaillac there.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Angus MacSwan, Larry King)