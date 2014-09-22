(Repeats to reach more customers with no changes to text)

PARIS, Sept 22 Air France KLM said on Monday the seven-day-old French pilots strike was costing it daily up to 20 million euros ($25.7 million) at operating level and was having "catastrophic consequences for the company's customers, staff and financial situation".

In a statement, the company said it would need to update its earnings target for this year once the industrial dispute had ended.

