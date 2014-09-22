REFILE-WRAPUP 6-N.Korea test-fires ballistic missile in defiance of world pressure
* Missile test appears to have failed for fourth straight time
(Repeats to reach more customers with no changes to text)
PARIS, Sept 22 Air France KLM said on Monday the seven-day-old French pilots strike was costing it daily up to 20 million euros ($25.7 million) at operating level and was having "catastrophic consequences for the company's customers, staff and financial situation".
In a statement, the company said it would need to update its earnings target for this year once the industrial dispute had ended.
(1 US dollar = 0.7789 euro) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)
* Missile test appears to have failed for fourth straight time
ROME/MILAN, April 29 Italians are watching their flag carrier Alitalia go into yet another financial tailspin, and a growing number of them believe it would be better for the country if it crashed.