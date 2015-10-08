(Corrects number of long-haul routes in paragraph 13 to "more
PARIS/BERLIN, Oct 8 In 2008, air passenger
demand was dipping, Gulf countries were building up their
national fleets, and easyJet set up shop in Paris. Other
European airlines cut routes and jobs in response. Air France
did not. It has not made a profit since.
The timing of its attempt to catch up seven years later
plays into the hands of aggressive competitors, former airline
executives, analysts and union officials say, and its decision
to slash long-haul routes by 10 percent leaves unsolved the
problem of a bloated cost base.
"Many of us in senior management saw this coming," said a
former Air France boss now working for one of its fast-growing
competitors.
"If you want to be competitive with low cost, and stop them
getting too big too quickly, you have to put your own house in
order. We didn't do that. We procrastinated."
This week's scenes at the airline's Paris headquarters, when
angry workers tore the shirt off a company executive and a
security man was knocked unconscious after mass job cuts were
announced, are one reminder of the task Air France bosses face.
A pilots' strike this year that cost 500 million euros ($562
million) is another.
The company has also struggled to get its own low-cost
business off the ground in the face of union opposition.
France is a notoriously tough place to reduce pay and erode
workers' privileges the way corporations have elsewhere. Air
France says its pilots work 15 to 20 percent less than their
European peers for the same pay.
The airline industry, though, is in the front line of
globalisation, that brutal killer of the highest-cost player.
Hence the belated biting of the bullet.
Air France, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM group
since 2004, plans 2,900 job cuts, a figure unions say
could rise to 8,000 of the carrier's 64,000-strong work force.
Some 900 cabin crew and 300 pilots are among the promised
casualties.
It will take 14 of its 107 long-haul fleet of aircraft out
of service by retiring planes early and cancelling orders,
shutting down five of the least profitable of its more than 80
long-haul routes.
Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said this week the
plan would work.
"When I took on the job running this company it was not to
see it relegated to the second division ... Operating margins
will be positive for the group for 2015; that hasn't been the
case since 2008. A part of the recovery has already happened."
But that forecast margin he is so proud of is wafer thin -
just 130 million euros ($147 million) on a cost base approaching
25 billion, and analysts are not so confident in the future.
"Even if they can impose the changes they've announced ...
it still doesn't put the cost base in a more competitive
position, it only reduces routes," said Liberum's Gerald Khoo.
"Maybe management think the 10 percent cut will get the
unions into the mindset that they will keep on cutting."
There are several trade unions involved among ground staff
and air crew with varying positions about the dispute. It is not
yet clear whether any will call further strikes but their view
of the future is similar to Khoo's, and with a bad ending.
"We fear attrition will bring on more attrition - a death
spiral for our company," said Flore Arrighi, president of the
Unac cabin crew union. Air France says it introduced the more
draconian cuts after failing to reach a deal with air crew
unions on a 'Plan A' that avoided compulsory lay-offs. Arrighi
says she believes the deeper cuts were always the management's
aim.
Her death spiral fears stem from the timing. The 2008 cuts
done by British Airways, now part of IAG coincided with
a downturn.
Seven years on, the industry is at a more vigorous point in
the cycle with some players in expansion mode.
"If cutting routes risks giving up slots at a
slot-constrained airport like Paris Charles de Gaulle, this
would be a big step to take, because once surrendered they may
not get them back," said John Strickland, an aviation consultant
at JLS Consulting.
"Leading low-cost carriers easyJet and
Ryanair would be eager to seize such an opportunity."
EasyJet opened a base at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of
Paris, in 2008. Ryanair in the past eschewed major hubs for cost
reasons, but last month said it had applied for Paris airport
slots.
Should Air France enter that spiral of cutbacks and
shrinkage, potentially dragging its Dutch partner with it, it
would be following a route already travelled by Italy's flag
carrier.
"Over the coming decade the worst-case scenario for Air
France would be to end up like Alitalia, where
successive restructuring plans were not effective enough, ending
with a need for repeated recapitalisations that pushed it
eventually into the arms of a foreign investor (United Arab
Emirates airline Etihad)," said a French analyst who did not
want to be named. "It became a second-division player."
Air France-KLM is not there yet. Some industry sources says
there are plenty of Paris airport slots, and that the main
likely outcome is more long-haul flights routed through KLM's
Schipol and fewer through Paris.
And although this year's pilots strike and this week's row
look apocalyptic for the company, Australia's Qantas
emerged in better shape after winning a similar showdown in
2011.
After failing to agree terms with unions, Chief Executive
Alan Joyce simply grounded the company's aircraft until they
capitulated.
"They were going to destroy the airline," Joyce told the
CAPA World Aviation Summit on Wednesday. "That (the grounding)
changed the whole tone. One engineer told me 'It showed me that
management had a backbone and you were going to stand up to us
and it was the first time anyone did'."
Analysts also say that Air France has no immediate cash
crisis, even though membership of the blue-chip French CAC 40
index is a distant memory, and its market value has
shrunk to just 1.8 billion euros, one-fifth that of easyJet.
Yet self-help is set to be the only way it can avoid
slipping down the ranks of the world's airlines.
France's government has a stake of about 18 percent in Air
France-KLM, but for all its horror at the image created by this
week's violent scenes, and for all its record of intervening to
keep other national champions afloat, it is taking a back seat
as management and unions seek a way to reopen talks.
"At Air France, it's not about strategy any more, it's about
managing its problems," said a government source. "Either there
will be an agreement or there won't, and we'll have to live with
the consequences."
