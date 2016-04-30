(Adds details on Janaillac)
PARIS, April 30 Air France-KLM's board
is to appoint Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline
group's next chief executive on Tuesday to replace Alexandre de
Juniac, a source close to the matter said on Saturday.
Frederic Gagey would remain as head of Air France, the
source said.
Sixty-three year old Janaillac, CEO of multi-modal transport
company Transdev since 2012, first occupied a senior position in
the airline industry when he was associate director general at
now defunct airline AOM in the late 1990s. He is a graduate of
France's elite administration school ENA and the HEC business
school.
Air France-KLM declined to comment. Transdev was not
immediately available for comment.
De Juniac announced his surprise departure to lead the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) earlier this
month, saying he had achieved his goals of ending losses and
reducing debt, despite having three years left of his mandate.
People close to him said de Juniac had been worn down by
conflict with the company's powerful unions. Others have said de
Juniac, who served at the treasury under former conservative
President Nicolas Sarkozy, enjoyed only lukewarm support from
the Socialist government over job cuts, an issue that could
become a headache for his successor.
Air France-KLM's nomination committee on Friday decided to
back Janaillac, the source said, paving the way for his
nomination by the board on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)