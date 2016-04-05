PARIS, April 5 Air France-KLM Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac will leave the company to join the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Tuesday.

De Juniac's appointment as director general of the global airline industry association is slated to occur by Aug. 1 at the latest, Air France-KLM said in a statement.

Air France's board has hired a headhunter to find a replacement for the former French treasury and defence company official.

IATA, which represents some 260 carriers or 80 percent of the world's airline industry, said de Juniac's appointment would be confirmed at its annual meeting in Dublin in June.

