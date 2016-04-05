PARIS, April 5 Air France-KLM Chief Executive
Officer Alexandre de Juniac will leave the company to join the
International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Franco-Dutch
airline group said on Tuesday.
De Juniac's appointment as director general of the global
airline industry association is slated to occur by Aug. 1 at the
latest, Air France-KLM said in a statement.
Air France's board has hired a headhunter to find a
replacement for the former French treasury and defence company
official.
IATA, which represents some 260 carriers or 80 percent of
the world's airline industry, said de Juniac's appointment would
be confirmed at its annual meeting in Dublin in June.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Tim Hepher)