PARIS, April 30 Air France-KLM's board
is to propose on Tuesday that Jean-Marc Janaillac becomes the
Franco-Dutch airline group's next chief executive after the
resignation of Alexandre de Juniac, a source close to the matter
said on Saturday.
Frederic Gagey would remain as head of Air France, the
source said.
Air France-KLM declined to comment.
Janaillac is CEO of private transport company Transdev.
Juniac is leaving the group in the summer to become director
general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Louise Ireland)