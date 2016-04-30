PARIS, April 30 Air France-KLM's board is to propose on Tuesday that Jean-Marc Janaillac becomes the Franco-Dutch airline group's next chief executive after the resignation of Alexandre de Juniac, a source close to the matter said on Saturday.

Frederic Gagey would remain as head of Air France, the source said.

Air France-KLM declined to comment.

Janaillac is CEO of private transport company Transdev.

Juniac is leaving the group in the summer to become director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Ireland)