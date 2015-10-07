* KLM workers plead with French colleagues not to strike
* Dutch minister: Air France management should show backbone
* Union leader says French are acting like children
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Oct 7 Dutch employees of Air
France-KLM, wary of becoming collateral damage in the
company's escalating labour conflict, launched a petition on
Wednesday calling on their French colleagues not to carry out
any more strikes.
The petition, which quickly garnered more than 1,000
signatures, is the latest sign of Dutch discontent with the
trajectory of Air France-KLM.
Air France, whose parent is Franco-Dutch group Air
France-KLM, announced 2,900 job cuts on Monday, prompting
violent protests among its staff, including an incident in which
two managers had their clothing torn by angry
workers.
KLM spokesman Joost Ruempol said the petition by KLM cabin
crew, which was not sponsored by the company, called on Air
France employees to enter a "constructive" dialogue with
management and not to further alienate the public.
"Further hurting our cash position won't be a solution and
will only increase the problems," KLM crew said in the petition.
Dolf Polders, the representative for KLM cabin and ground
crew at the CNV Labour union, said KLM workers had been
following the conflict at Air France "intensely."
He said KLM, which has already undergone one restructuring in
the past two years, is prepared "to make further sacrifices."
"But while KLM staff are behaving responsibly, employees of
Air France are behaving like spoiled children," he said,
referring to the clothing-tearing incident.
KLM became part of the Air France-KLM group in 2004, but has
retained its own structure and a Dutch identity.
After a strike by French pilots in 2014 cost the company 330
million euros in operating profit, managers at the Dutch
subsidiary in January flatly refused to transfer cash to Paris
to help with group-level financing.
The Dutch parliament, which in theory has no say over the
French-based company, passed a resolution backing KLM's
position. Air France relented.
The Netherlands' Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem also
weighed in on Tuesday, saying he was "very worried" about Air
France-KLM.
"Some big choices need to be made to become competitive
again with the new big carriers and the budget airlines, and
that really must begin with a restructuring," he said in an
interview with RTL Nieuws.
"I hope very much that Air France's directors show a little
backbone and push ahead with the measures."
Union sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Air France could
axe a further 5,000 jobs if a second phase of its cost cutting
plan goes ahead, although the company denied the figures.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)