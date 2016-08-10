AMSTERDAM Aug 10 A pilots' union at the Dutch
arm of airline Air France KLM said on Wednesday it is
prepared to sue the carrier if its demands for renewed talks on
pension rises are not met.
Europe's fifth-largest airline group has already faced
industrial action by pilots and cabin crew at Air France and
strike threats from ground staff and cabin crew at the Dutch
unit.
The Dutch Airline Pilots Association, which represents 98
percent of KLM's pilots, accuses KLM of reneging on a commitment
made in a collective bargaining agreement to increase pension
entitlements in line with inflation.
KLM told the union the 600 million euro ($668.70 million)
cost of this was needed for other investments.
"We admit that there are problems and we are prepared to
talk," a union official told Reuters, confirming an earlier
report in De Telegraaf newspaper, but said talks could only
begin if KLM went back on its "unilateral" scrapping of
indexation.
"Right now, they want us to take a slap and then discuss
things with them constructively," the official said. The union
has given KLM an ultimatum to restore indexation by Friday.
Air France KLM has faced industrial action and employee
dissatisfaction as it struggles to bring down costs in the face
of competition from European budget airlines and Middle Eastern
carriers.
A strike by pilots at Air France in June cost the company 40
million euros, the company said, while a mooted week-long cabin
crew strike would cost it 90 million euros.
The union official said there were no plans for KLM pilots
to strike.
The airline last week obtained an injunction preventing
baggage handlers in the Netherlands from launching a 90-minute
strike.
The carrier's rivals have also faced challenges, with
Germany's Lufthansa reporting a fall in bookings in
response to attacks in Europe and British Airways owner IAG
trimming growth plans after Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
