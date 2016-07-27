PARIS, July 27 Air France-KLM joined
other European airlines in warning of the impact of recent
attacks in France and political uncertainties elsewhere on its
unit revenues this year, as it reported a drop in second-quarter
sales.
The Franco-Dutch group said revenue in the second quarter
fell 5.2 percent to 6.22 billion euros, while earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation improved to 728
million euros from 557 million last year thanks to lower costs.
"The global context in 2016 remains highly uncertain...
resulting in an increasing pressure on unit revenues and a
special concern about France as a destination," the carrier said
in a statement on Wednesday.
It maintained financial targets to cut unit costs by around
1 pct in 2016 and significantly reduce net debt.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Tim
Hepher)