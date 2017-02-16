BERLIN Feb 16 Air France-KLM reported
better than expected operating profits for 2016 and said it had
made a "resilient" start to 2017 as it promised further
cost-cutting efforts this year.
The Franco-Dutch carrier reported a 2016 operating result of
1.05 billion euros ($1.1 billion), better than analyst
expectations for 969 million euros, and helped by low fuel
prices and efforts to restrict the number of extra seats it put
on the market.
It said that while there was a high level of uncertainty
around revenues from tickets, unit revenue had fallen by just
0.7 percent in January, compared with a decline of 5 percent for
2016 as a whole.
"Unit revenues are more reasonable at the start of 2017 than
for 2016," Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey told
journalists, saying it was too early to extrapolate it to the
rest of the year.
He said Air France-KLM was aiming to reduce costs by at
least 1.5 percent this year, after a fall of 1 percent last
year.
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)