* Operating loss 417 mln eur vs consensus 424 mln
* Revenue under pressure on east African, Asian routes
* No full-year earnings outlook
* Says to cut net debt to 4.4 bln eur at end-2015
(Adds new cost cuts)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, April 30 Air France-KLM said
pressure on ticket prices and negative currency effects would
offset virtually all the benefits of lower fuel prices this year
after it reported a narrower first-quarter operating loss.
Like Lufthansa, Air France-KLM is battling with
unions to cut costs amid tough price competition in Europe and
is cutting back on investments to bolster its finances.
Air France-KLM said its first-quarter operating loss
narrowed to 417 million euros ($463 million) from 445 million a
year ago as it cut short- and medium-haul capacity at its main
passenger network.
Analysts had on average expected a loss of 424 million
euros, according to a company-compiled consensus.
The Franco-Dutch carrier said on Thursday that revenue
remained under pressure on its east African and Asian routes,
where rivals have been offering more seats.
Currencies had a negative impact of 81 million euros on
operating profit in the quarter, Air France-KLM said. Like other
European airlines, it is losing some of the benefit of lower
fuel prices, which it buys in U.S. dollars due to the weak euro.
It said it expected a fuel bill of 6.6 billion euros for
2015 and around 6.1 billion for 2016.
It confirmed a target to reduce unit costs by between 1 and
1.3 percent this year, and said talks with unions on improving
productivity were ongoing.
Air France-KLM has already said it would cut planned
investments by 600 million euros over the next two years as it
tries to tackle weak margins.
Lufthansa is also cutting back on investment and said on
Wednesday it was delaying investment in a new cargo centre at
its Frankfurt hub.
Air France-KLM said net debt would total around 4.4 billion
euros at the end of 2015, helped by the sale of Amadeus
shares in January and the issue of a 600 million euro hybrid
bond in April.
Later on Thursday, as part of its Perform 2020 plan, French
airline Air France said it planned to reduce annual unit costs
by 1.5 percent per year or 650 million euros over the 2015-2017
period.
"To reach this goal by including compensation for inflation,
the Group must generate cost savings of 1,130 million euros over
this period," it said in a statement.
It added that a progress report will be proposed to the
Central Works Council in June 2015.
Rival IAG, the owner of British Airways and Iberia,
also reports results on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9004 euros)
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris, editing by
James Regan)