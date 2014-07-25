PARIS, July 25 Air France-KLM posted a
sharp increase in gross operating margins for the second quarter
and said it would soon announce a new "Perform 2020" plan for
2015-2020 aimed at regaining market share from low-cost rivals
in Europe.
Europe's second largest traditional network carrier by
revenues, behind Lufthansa, reported 641 million euros
($863 million)in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), up from 510 million in the same quarter
of last year.
The Franco-Dutch group's EBITDA margin rose to 9.9 percent
from 7.8 percent on sales which rose 1.7 percent on a like for
like basis to 6.451 billion euros, and said it would reach its
newest profit and debt goals for 2014 while stressing a "tough"
environment in the wake of a profit warning earlier this month.
However it took a 106 million euro charge on its loss-making
cargo planes and said it was also looking at a partnership or
restructuring of its full-freighter business.
($1 = 0.7426 Euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew
Callus)