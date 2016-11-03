PARIS Nov 3 Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM
outlined plans for a new long-haul unit with lower
costs to try and regain market share lost to Gulf rivals, while
maintaining it would not be marketed as a low-cost carrier.
The new company, set to have a fleet of 10 long-haul planes
by 2020, will be staffed with pilots from Air France who would
be willing to move on a voluntary basis.
Air France-KLM hopes the new company will allow it to return
to profit on loss-making routes or to reopen routes that it had
to close due to stiff competition from the likes of Emirates,
Qatar and Turkish Airlines.
Group-wide, it said it was aiming for sales of 28 billion
euros by 2020, with 100 million passengers, compared with 90
million in 2015, and a fleet of 435 planes, not including
regional planes.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Andrew Callus)