PARIS, Sept 10 Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) in growing its Transavia low-cost unit in Europe, the
company said.
The plan will create up to 250 new pilot jobs by 2019 and
grow Transavia's fleet to over 100 aircraft from around 50 at
present, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac told French
daily newspaper Les Echos.
A spokesman for Air France-KLM confirmed the report.
Juniac said the move would allow the business "to figure
among the biggest low-cost players in Europe" and did not rule
out an acquisition to supplement growth. "If an opportunity
presented itself we would look at it, but that's not the case at
the moment," he told the newspaper.
Europe's second-largest traditional carrier by revenue said
last week its board had approved a plan to open new bases under
the Transavia brand in Europe in a bid to recapture market share
from both low-cost carriers and fast-growing Middle East rivals.
By expanding its low-cost operations, Air France-KLM is
following the example of German rival Lufthansa, which
is expanding budget services via its little-known Eurowings
carrier and considering a budget long-haul unit.
But Lufthansa and Air France, which have both issued profit
warnings in recent months, are hampered by powerful unions in
their efforts to lower costs.
Pilots at Lufthansa have planned more strike action on
Wednesday in a row over retirement benefits, while Air France
pilots are planning a week-long strike from Sept 15 to Sept 22.
Juniac is open to negotiation on benefits tied to seniority
and incentives for Air France pilots who transfer to Transavia,
but he will not yield to trade unions demanding that the labour
contracts of Transavia pilots carry the same terms as those
flying under the Air France brand, according to Les Echos.
Juniac said Transavia France would see its fleet more than
double from 14 to 37 aircraft, but only if pilots agreed to
preserve Transavia's specificities, the paper said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro)
