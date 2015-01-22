PARIS Jan 22 Air France on Thursday
met worker representatives to reveal a new job-cutting plan for
the airline based on voluntary redundancies, two union sources
told Reuters.
"We don't have any figures yet," one of the sources said.
Frederic Gagey, chairman and chief executive of Air France,
the main operating subsidiary of Air France KLM, also presented
a "salary moderation" plan, the sources said.
Air France KLM declined to comment.
Air France has already cut 8,000 jobs in the past three
years under a group-wide restructuring plan by the Franco-Dutch
group.
Competition from the low-cost sector and from state-backed
airlines have taken their toll on the business in recent years,
and a pilots' strike last year over the company's own plans to
develop in the low-cost sector has added to its costs.
Air France is set to present additional cost-cutting
measures to its unions at a special session of its works council
on Feb. 5, sources have told Reuters.
A report in Le Figaro newspaper earlier this month said the
company planned about 5,000 job cuts.
