(Updates with numbers on job cuts)

PARIS Jan 22 Air France on Thursday met worker representatives to reveal a plan to cut about 800 jobs over three years, four union sources told Reuters.

Frederic Gagey, chairman and chief executive of Air France, the main operating subsidiary of Air France KLM, also presented a "salary moderation" plan, the sources said.

The job cuts will involve 500 ground staff and 300 air stewards and stewardesses, the sources said.

Air France is set to present details of its cost-cutting measures to its unions at a special session of its works council on Feb. 5. A report in Le Figaro newspaper earlier this month said the company planned about 5,000 job cuts.

Air France has already cut 8,000 jobs in the past three years under a group-wide restructuring plan by the Franco-Dutch group which employs about 95,000 people.

Competition from the low-cost sector and from state-backed airlines have taken their toll on the business in recent years, and a pilots' strike last year over the company's own plans to develop in the low-cost sector has added to its costs.

Air France KLM declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)