PARIS Jan 22 Air France on Thursday
met worker representatives to reveal a plan to cut about 800
jobs over three years, four union sources told Reuters.
Frederic Gagey, chairman and chief executive of Air France,
the main operating subsidiary of Air France KLM, also presented
a "salary moderation" plan, the sources said.
The job cuts will involve 500 ground staff and 300 air
stewards and stewardesses, the sources said.
Air France is set to present details of its cost-cutting
measures to its unions at a special session of its works council
on Feb. 5. A report in Le Figaro newspaper earlier this month
said the company planned about 5,000 job cuts.
Air France has already cut 8,000 jobs in the past three
years under a group-wide restructuring plan by the Franco-Dutch
group which employs about 95,000 people.
Competition from the low-cost sector and from state-backed
airlines have taken their toll on the business in recent years,
and a pilots' strike last year over the company's own plans to
develop in the low-cost sector has added to its costs.
Air France KLM declined to comment.
