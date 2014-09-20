PARIS, Sept 20 Air France pilots have voted to
extend their week-long strike over cost cuts and plans for its
Transavia unit by a further four days until Sept. 26, the head
of the SNPL union said on Saturday.
More than four-fifths of the 74 percent of pilots who took
part in the ballot agreed to pursue the industrial action beyond
Monday, according to Jean-Louis Barber, head of the Air France
section of the SNPL.
"It could continue subsequently, given the very strong
mandate," Barber added.
Air France said on Friday it expected to operate 45 percent
of its flights on Saturday, based on an estimated 60 percent of
pilots walking out. It has said the strike is costing it 10
million to 15 million euros ($13-$19 million) per day.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Chopra)