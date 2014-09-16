PARIS, Sept 16 A pilots strike at Air France
entered its second day on Tuesday, with the two sides apparently
no closer to resolving a dispute over cost cuts that has forced
the French carrier to cancel 60 percent of flights.
The airline said it expected to operate "at least 40 percent
of its flights" on Wednesday, based on three fifths of pilots
walking out, as management prepared to hold further talks with
unions later on Tuesday.
The pilots are carrying out a week-long strike over Air
France's plans to expand the low-cost operations of its
Transavia brand by setting up foreign bases to fight back
against fierce competition from European low-cost airlines.
"We're continuing to negotiate, we have made proposals, we
have heard the concerns of pilots who imagined that Transavia
France could suddenly replace all of Air France across France,"
airline chief Frederic Gagey told Europe 1 radio.
The expansion of Transavia is part of a new strategic plan
unveiled last week aimed at boosting earnings that sees
Transavia having a fleet of 100 jets by 2017, up from about 50
now, and more than doubling passengers to 20 million, with a
goal of lifting it out of the red in 2018.
Gagey sought to reassure pilots, saying the Transavia fleet
would be limited to 30 aircraft in France and that the idea was
not to replace Air France but to complete the company's armoury
"to attack a new market, the leisure market".
But he ruled out giving Transavia pilots the same contracts
as Air France colleagues.
Pay and conditions for pilots switching to Transavia are
seen as the biggest roadblock in the dispute, which Air France
has said is costing it about 10-15 million euros ($12.95-19.43
million) a day.
Shares in parent group Air France-KLM were down
3.9 percent by 1032 GMT on Tuesday for a two-day drop of 7
percent.
Gagey said he still hoped to reach operating break even over
the full year, although "the chances are diminishing as the
strikes go on".
