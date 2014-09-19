(Adds details, background)
PARIS, Sept 19 Air France said pilots protesting
over cost cuts and a new expansion strategy for its Transavia
unit gave notice that they may extend their strike until next
Friday.
Successive rounds of negotiations have failed to end the
walkout, which began on Monday and has forced the carrier to
cancel close to three-fifths of flights.
"I regret that our concrete proposals, designed to reassure
our pilots, have to date not received a reasonable response,"
Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said in a statement on
Friday.
The SNPL union warned on Thursday that pilots at Air France,
part of Air France-KLM, could vote to extend a strike
"indefinitely" if its demands were not met.
With an estimated 60 percent of its pilots participating in
the strike, Air France said earlier that it expected to operate
45 percent of its flights on Friday and Saturday.
The company has put the cost of the strike at 10-15 million
euros ($12.84-19.26 million) a day, which threatens to wipe out
the 78 million euros in pre-tax profit that analysts had on
average expected Air France-KLM to make this year.
Air France is trying to boost earnings through Transavia,
but pilots are worried that it will use labour from cheaper
foreign bases.
(1 US dollar = 0.7790 euro)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)