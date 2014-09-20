* Pilots fear job losses
* Strike to continue till next Friday, maybe longer
* Union seeks meeting with French prime minister
(Adds union and airline comments, background)
By James Regan and Gregory Blachier
PARIS, Sept 20 Air France pilots have voted to
extend their week-long strike over cost cuts and plans for the
company's Transavia unit by a further four days until Sept. 26,
the head of the SNPL union said on Saturday.
More than four-fifths of the 74 percent of pilots who took
part in the ballot agreed to pursue the industrial action beyond
the current deadline of Monday, said Jean-Louis Barber, head of
the Air France section of the SNPL.
"It could continue even further (beyond Sept. 26), given the
very strong mandate," Barber added, calling for a meeting with
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to help resolve the conflict
with management.
Air France said on Friday it expected to operate 45 percent
of its flights on Saturday, based on an estimated 60 percent of
the pilots walking out.
The situation is expected to worsen on Sunday, with just 38
percent of flights going ahead - the lowest level since the
strike began on Monday - and 65 percent of pilots walking out,
the airline said on Saturday.
The pilots are protesting over Air France's plans to expand
the low-cost operations of its Transavia brand by setting up
foreign bases as it seeks to fight back against fierce
competition from budget carriers.
The expansion of Transavia is part of a new strategic plan
unveiled this month aimed at boosting earnings. The proposals
would see Transavia's fleet rise to 100 jets by 2017, from about
50 now, and the number of passengers more than double to 20
million.
JOB FEARS
The company has said the idea is not to replace Air France
but to complete its armoury to attack the leisure market.
But the SNPL said it was concerned that Air France would
abandon Transavia's development in France altogether, blaming it
on pilot opposition, and then focus on the unit's expansion
elsewhere in Europe, thus moving jobs outside the country.
"The SNPL, which wants to develop Transavia France, ...
today feels betrayed by management," Barber said, adding that it
was clear Air France wanted to shift jobs outside France through
Transavia Europe.
"We call on the prime minister to hold a meeting quickly,
and we have no doubt that he will pay close attention faced with
the plan to relocate our jobs."
Air France, which has said the strike is costing it 10
million to 15 million euros ($12.8-19.2 million) a day, deplored
the move to continue the strike.
"Air France has maintained constant dialogue with its pilots
in order to reach an agreement to benefit the group's growth and
competitiveness," Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said
in a statement on Friday after the union gave notice it may
extend the strike.
"I am sorry to announce that our concrete proposals to
reassure our pilots have not yet drawn a reasonable response."
Shares in Air France-KLM, the Franco-Dutch parent
group, have lost 5.7 percent since the strike began, ending 2.5
percent lower on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro)
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier and James Regan; Editing by
Gareth Jones)