PARIS, Sept 22 The French government made a
renewed appeal on Monday for a quick end to an Air France pilots
strike which is costing the flag-carrier millions of euros a
day, urging management to "clarify" its proposals.
The strike over the airline's plans to establish low-cost
activities is entering its second week and set to be the longest
such industrial action in its history. The main SNPL union has
extended strike action to Sept. 26 and a second union, SPAF, to
Sept. 24 with an option to extend further.
"Service must resume right now, that's what the country
wants and all those involved must understand that," Jean-Marie
Le Guen, minister in charge of relations with parliament, said
before new talks on Monday between unions and management.
"Very quickly, the management must make a certain number of
clarifications on their proposals," he added.
The pilots are protesting over plans to expand the low-cost
operations of its Transavia unit by setting up foreign bases as
Air France seeks to fight back against fierce competition from
budget carriers.
The expansion of Transavia is part of a new plan unveiled
this month aimed at boosting earnings. The proposals would see
Transavia's fleet rise to 100 jets by 2017, from about 50 now,
and the number of passengers more than double to 20 million.
The SNPL is concerned Air France would abandon Transavia's
development in France altogether, blaming it on pilot
opposition, to focus on the unit's expansion elsewhere in
Europe, thus moving jobs outside the country.
Air France, part of Air France-KLM, expects 41
percent of its flights to operate on Monday. SNPL said ahead of
the new meeting that talks had reached "a complete impasse".
The industrial action began on Sept. 15, and Air France
estimates it is costing the company 10 million to 15 million
euros ($13-19 million) a day, implying the cost of the walkout
could rise to as much as 180 million euros by Sept. 26.
Air France-KLM is currently expected to post 2014 earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
2.28 billion euros and pre-tax profit of 79 million, according
to the average of analysts' estimates on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The StarMine SmartEstimate is for a full-year pretax loss of
19 million. The airline forecast 2014 EBITDA of 2.2-2.3 billion
euros and has not given new forecasts since the strike began.
Transavia posted a 64 million euro operating loss in the
first six months of this year, 10 million more than a year
earlier due mainly to the ramp-up of Transavia France. Passenger
traffic rose 6.9 percent year-on-year.
Air France's share price shed about 3.0 percent in early
market trading on Monday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7795 euro)
(Reporting by Mark John and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by
BrianLove)