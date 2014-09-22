* CEO to accelerate rollout of French low-cost plan
* Pilots reject proposal, say strike to continue
* Unions want to preserve French pilots' pay and terms
(Adds CEO comment on possibly withdrawing plans)
By Gregory Blachier
PARIS, Sept 22 A bitter Air France labour
dispute deepened on Monday as management pledged to press ahead
with its low-cost airline ambitions and pilots said that an
eight day-old strike over the proposals would continue
indefinitely as a result.
Air France's Franco-Dutch parent Air France-KLM
wants to develop its own low-cost brand, Transavia, with hubs in
France, the Netherlands and Europe in an attempt to maintain
market share for Europe's second-largest carrier by revenue in
the face of fierce competition in the sector.
However, Air France pilots fear that the move - particularly
for those hubs that will hire pilots outside France - will end
up eroding their pay and conditions, which are among the best in
Europe.
The strike has grounded 60 percent of Air France flights and
is costing Air France-KLM up to 20 million euros ($25.7 million)
a day.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls stepped in on Monday to back the
management.
"For the image of France, the image of the company and its
future, for the employees themselves and clearly for customers
and passengers it is time to find a solution," he said.
The CFDT Air France union, which represents ground staff and
flight attendants but not pilots, criticised what it called a
"disproportionate" and "exorbitant" strike and said anger was
growing among the airline's other workers.
LABOUR REFORMS
Valls' intervention, during a visit to an Airbus plant in
Hamburg, came as he battles rebellious left wingers in his
Socialist government who think he is giving away too much to big
business. He is also trying to convince European partners that
France is serious about the labour reforms they see as necessary
if the country is to kick-start its weak economy.
Earlier on Monday, Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said
that in light of the dispute he would postpone until the end of
the year plans to create new foreign hubs for Transavia in an
effort to buy time for detailed talks, but he said he would
press ahead with plans to develop Transavia in France.
He said his plans were aimed at averting "catastrophic
consequences" for the company.
Acknowledging there had been no progress in talks with the
unions, he threatened to abandon a 2007 deal on a staged rollout
for Transavia in France, instead moving more quickly to add
planes and recruit pilots regardless.
The main pilots union SNPL described the proposal as
"unacceptable" and an attempt "to put out a fire by blowing on
the embers". The smaller of the two main unions, SPAF, said it
also rejected the management position.
"Alexandre de Juniac has completely lost the confidence of
the pilots," Jean-Louis Barber, head of the Air France section
of SNPL, told a news conference.
"As long as management does not change its philosophy and as
long as Air France management will not conduct real talks in a
cooperative spirit to counter low-cost (airlines), Air France
pilots will be on strike."
Juniac later raised the possibility of withdrawing the plan
if negotiations with pilots unions failed.
"We still hope to convince. If we don't succeed, we will
stop the project, against our wishes," he told nightly TV news
on France 2.
SHARES DIP
The company's shares dropped more than 5 percent as it
became clear the parties were as far apart as ever.
Facing an array of low-cost European rivals, Air France
announced this month that it planned to beef up Transavia, more
than doubling passenger numbers to 20 million by 2017 and
developing a significant part of the business outside France.
The dispute highlights discrepancies in wages, labour
conditions and welfare coverage between European countries which
are theoretically part of a single market for goods and services
but in fact compete with each other for jobs.
In each hub where Transavia operates, pilots would work
under local employment terms, which entail higher wages and more
favourable conditions in France than in, for example, Portugal.
The management statement emphasised that developing its own
low-cost service was vital to the carrier's financial health.
Among union demands are that Transavia employ pilots under
Air France terms. The company has rejected these and said on
Monday that they would "inevitably lead Transavia France to
failure".
The main SNPL union has already extended strike action to
Sept. 26. SPAF has extended its strike to Sept. 24 with an
option to prolong it further.
($1 = 0.7795 euro)
(Additional reporting by Mark John and Maya Nikolaeva and Valls
Mitschnitt; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Alexandria
Sage, Crispian Balmer, David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)