PARIS, Sept 24 Air France-KLM offered
on Wednesday to withdraw plans to expand the low-cost operations
of its Transavia brand in an effort to end a costly strike by
French pilots opposed to the project.
Pilots, worried Transavia would suck away jobs and erode
their pay and conditions, began their strike on Sept. 15,
forcing Air France to cancel hundreds of flights.
The company says the dispute has cost it up to 20 million
euros ($25.70 million) a day and has come under political
pressure within France to make concessions.
The airline said in a statement that it proposed the
immediate withdrawal of the Transavia Europe project in order to
end the conflict quickly.
"This proposition addresses the concerns of the social
partners and brings a new guarantee that there will be no
delocalisation (of jobs)," the statement said.
The pilots fear that plans to shift part of Transavia
operations to cheaper European hubs would erode their pay and
conditions. Unions had threatened to prolong the walkout
indefinitely if management pressed ahead with the strategy.
The French state has a 16 percent stake in parent group Air
France-KLM, and Prime Minister Manuel Valls had sought
an end to a strike that he feared would damage France's image.
Air France-KLM's head Alexandre de Juniac has said the
expansion drive for Transavia was crucial to fight competition
from other low-cost players across Europe.
Shares in Air France-KLM closed 1.05 percent higher on
Wednesday. The stock is down about 10 percent since the strike
began and virtually unchanged since the start of the year.
($1 = 0.7781 euro)
(Reporting by James Regan and Geert De Clercq; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Crispian Balmer)