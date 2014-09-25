PARIS, Sept 25 The main pilots' union at Air
France said on Thursday its strike was continuing even
after management withdrew controversial plans to expand the
airline's low-cost operations in Europe.
The SNPL union said in a statement that it had made further
demands regarding workers' terms of employment under the
no-frills Transavia brand within France, but that management had
refused these.
Talks broke down in the middle of the night and are due to
resume at 1500 local time (1300 GMT), SNPL added.
