PARIS, Sept 26 Air France-KLM said on
Friday it would continue to develop a low-cost airline in
France, dismissing union demands for the unit's pilots to have
full Air France pay and conditions as "completely contrary" to
the low-cost model.
As a pilots strike costing up to 20 million euros a day over
plans to expand the airline's Transavia low-cost model entered
its 12th day, the company said in a statement that the
management had the full support of the board.
Talks between the unions and management reached deadlock in
the early hours of Thursday morning over the future of Transavia
France, even though the strike had already forced Chief
Executive Alexandre de Juniac to abandon a plan to develop
Transavia hubs in other European countries.
Air France also called on the pilots to return to work.
