(Adds details about talks with unions)
PARIS Aug 2 A week-long strike by cabin crew at
Air France would cost the airline about 90 million
euros ($100 million), Air France CEO Frederic Cagey told France
Info radio on Tuesday.
Two of the airline's cabin crew unions called the strike,
which started on Wednesday after talks on renewing a collective
labour agreement broke down.
Parent group Air France-KLM said last week that a pilots'
strike in June had cost it around 40 million euros.
The airline said on Monday that about 10 percent of its
flights would be cancelled on Tuesday, the last day of the
strike, but no international long-haul flights would be
cancelled. Normal traffic was due to resume on Wednesday.
Later on Tuesday, Air France said it had written to unions
offering to resume talks later in August. It also said it was
ready to maintain the current labour agreement until February to
give everyone more time to reach a new deal.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, writing by Geert de Clercq and
Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)