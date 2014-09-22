PARIS, Sept 22 SNPL, the main French pilots
union, on Monday rejected a management proposal for an end to a
week-old Air France pilots strike, calling the plan a "smoke
screen" that offered no new guarantees and did not resolve any
of the disputes involved.
Earlier on Monday, Air France-KLM's top managers
offered to postpone the roll-out of its low-cost operation
Transavia outside France and the Netherlands until the end of
the year in a bid to end the strike costing it millions of euros
a day.
The strike is mainly over pilot pay and conditions to be
applied within Transavia - which Air France-KLM is launching in
a bid to compete with other low-cost players in the sector.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Nick Vinocur)