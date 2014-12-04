PARIS Dec 4 Air France-KLM's main
French pilots' union gave conditional backing on Thursday to the
airline's planned expansion into low-cost services that had
provoked earlier strikes.
The SNPL union agreed to support the new Transavia domestic
budget carrier in return for a signed confirmation that plans
for wider European no-frills services had been dropped.
The union approval followed a vote by a narrow majority of
Air France pilots on Wednesday to accept the plan.
A deal was struck to launch the proposed Transavia France
services but scrap the brand's European expansion plans after
two weeks of strikes that cost the airline an estimated 500
million euros ($618 million).
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Laurence Frost)