* Total passenger traffic down 15.9 pct in Sept vs year
before
* Bookings for Q4 down between 1 and 2 percentage points
* Shares close down 2.5 percent after hitting 13-month low
PARIS, Oct 8 Air France-KLM has put
the total cost of last month's two-week pilots strike at up to
500 million euros ($632 million), enough to wipe more than a
fifth off its estimated full-year core profit and sending its
shares to a 13-month low.
Europe's second-biggest network carrier by revenue had
already in July revised down its target for 2014 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from 2.5
billion euros to between 2.2 and 2.3 billion.
At the time, it mainly cited overcapacity on long-haul
routes and weak cargo demand. The strike, combined with a
warning note on forward demand, have added to its woes.
The Franco-Dutch group said on Wednesday total passenger
traffic fell 15.9 percent in September compared with the year
before, adding that bookings for the fourth quarter were down by
between 1 and 2 percentage points.
The 500 million euro strike cost estimate included a direct
impact of between 320 million euros and 350 million, reflecting
lower receipts and the purchase of tickets for customers on
rival airlines, with costs partly offset by savings on fuel and
other costs. The remainder was down to the delay in bookings.
Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Francois Riolacci told
reporters the airline had sold some 28 percent of capacity for
the fourth quarter, compared with 30 percent normally at this
stage of the year.
"The group estimates that part of this delay could be
progressively reduced over the coming weeks," the carrier said
in a statement, adding it was difficult to exactly quantify the
adjustment given the exceptional nature of the event.
Shares in the Franco-Dutch airline group, which had lost 22
percent since the strike began in mid-September, fell more than
5 percent to touch a low of 6.26 euros, their lowest since
September last year. They closed down 2.5 percent.
FURTHER TENSIONS
U.S. securities firm Jefferies said the 500 million euro hit
to 2014 gross earnings was worse than expected and highlighted
concerns over the dip in forward bookings, even though it was
too early to say how much of this was due to the strike and how
much to the general state of the economy.
France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, posted zero
growth in the first two quarters of the year, while statistics
office INSEE last week predicted growth of just 0.1 percent for
both the third and fourth quarters.
Pilots ended the airline's longest strike since 1998 in late
September after managers agreed to drop plans to set up a new
European arm for low-cost unit Transavia. Air France plans to
press ahead with the expansion of Transavia France.
Air France-KLM said that for the winter season, its capacity
would grow by 0.7 percent, including 0.1 percent for the
passenger business at its two main brands, Air France and KLM,
as well as regional carrier Hop, and 13.3 percent for Transavia.
In a sign of continued tensions in the aftermath of the
dispute, Air France said it had been forced to cancel a meeting
with unions on Tuesday to present its plans for Transavia due to
the absence of unions representing a minority of staff.
The Alter union, which represents a minority of pilots, said
it had not been invited and urged Air France to inform all the
company's labour organisations about its plans for Transavia.
"Whilst pilots have returned to work, for now, there has not
been a clear resolution, and uncertainty (regarding) the
Transavia strategy prevails," Jefferies analysts said in a note.
Air France pilots are seeking the right for future pilots to
be recruited on the same conditions as those currently working
for the main airline, a point on which management says it will
not give way.
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which is expanding its global
reach with acquisitions of stakes in other airlines, meanwhile
said it had hired Air France veteran Bruno Matheu as chief
operating officer for these overseas partners.
