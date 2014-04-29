PARIS, April 29 Pilots of Franco-Dutch airline
Air France-KLM plan to strike for several hours per
day in May to protest against what they say are limits on their
right to strike.
Air France said the strikes will disrupt its schedule and
will prevent flight connections at the Paris Charles de Gaulle
airport, which is why it plans to cancel most of the flights
threatened by the action.
Air France's leading pilot union SNPL said it plans to
strike daily between 5:45 a.m. (0345 GMT) and 7:45 a.m. and
12:45 p.m. and 3.45 p.m time between May 3 and May 30. The union
wants the cancellation of a law that forces them to give 48
hours' notice for a strike.
Air France-KLM Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac told
reporters the strike could cut revenues by up to several tens of
millions of euros per day. "It is an act of disrespect towards
passengers and staff," he said.
The French transport ministry said the mandatory notice does
not infringe on the right to strike but allows companies to warn
passengers of possible delays to their flight.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Erica Billingham)