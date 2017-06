A Bharat Petroleum refuelling vehicle sits on the tarmac next to an Air India A320 aircraft as it refuels the plane with jet fuel in Gwalior February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Air India:

* Says board approves direct import of ATF, hedging of fuel

* Says to appoint a service provider to source supply for storage and distribution for in-plane fuelling

* Says board okays bridge financing of the two 787 dreamliner aircrafts

* Says board okays hedging of fuel up to 20% of total international uplifts and allotted specific amount in its budget

* Says bridge financing of the dreamliner aircrafts to be raised from Standard Chartered Bank, India for $195 million