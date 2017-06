A Boeing 787 dreamliner in Air India colours takes off from Paine Field in Everett, WA in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Boeing/Handout/Files

NEW DELHI A ministerial panel has approved an undisclosed compensation package from Boeing Co(BA.N) for delayed delivery of Dreamliner aircraft for state-run Air India, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on Wednesday.

The package must now be cleared by the cabinet, Singh added.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the carrier, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.

(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)