NEW YORK A JetBlue passenger jet was clipped by an Air India plane on the tarmac of New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Saturday morning, JetBlue said in a statement.

No injuries were reported and the JetBlue passengers were transferred to another plane for their departure to West Palm Beach, Florida, the JetBlue statement said.

The flight was delayed by nearly three hours.

Air India and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

JetBlue said the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. The aircraft's tow bar had been damaged, and the plane sat stationary on the tarmac awaiting a replacement tow bar.

"At that time another airline's aircraft taxied into the area and made contact with JetBlue's plane. The JetBlue aircraft sustained damage to its rudder and taxied back to the gate," the airline said in a statement.

