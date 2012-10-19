Customers stand at an Air India reservation office at the domestic airport in Mumbai May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI State-run carrier Air India AIR.UL has offered to sell five Boeing 777 planes, according to a tender document posted on its website on Friday.

Bidders have until November 19 to submit their bids for the planes that were earlier planned to be leased out.

The debt-crippled carrier has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)