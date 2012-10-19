SBI launches up to $2.33 billion share sale to institutions
MUMBAI Top Indian lender State Bank of India on Monday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise as much as $2.33 billion, in a bid to shore up its capital base.
NEW DELHI State-run carrier Air India AIR.UL has offered to sell five Boeing 777 planes, according to a tender document posted on its website on Friday.
Bidders have until November 19 to submit their bids for the planes that were earlier planned to be leased out.
The debt-crippled carrier has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers' bailout. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
CANCUN/NEW DELHI Jet Airways Ltd , India's biggest full-service carrier, is in talks to buy 75 single-aisle aircraft with an option to purchase another 75, two people familiar with the plan said on Monday.