FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Factbox: Air India subsidiaries
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Mosul
#NSE
#Bollywood
#RelianceJio
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
World
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
FRANCE
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 9, 2017 / 3:35 AM / in a day

Factbox: Air India subsidiaries

1 Min Read

The Air India logo is seen on the facade of its office building in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017.Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - India's government is considering selling state-owned Air India in parts to make it attractive to potential buyers, as it reviews options to divest the loss-making flagship carrier, several government officials familiar with the situation said.

Following are six Air India businesses which could also figure in the sell-off process.

Loss-making:

- Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) - owns two 5-star Centaur hotels in Delhi and Srinagar.

- Alliance Air - operates flights to 37 destinations in India.

- Air India Engineering Services - runs aircraft maintenance facilities at six airports for Air India and private airline companies.

Profitable:

- Air India Air Transport Services

- Air India SATS - a joint venture providing ground and cargo handling services. Estimated value $185 million.

- Air India Express - a low-cost carrier. Estimated value around $1.16 billion. Also includes Air India Charters, a charter business.

Compiled by Rupam Jain; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.