Factbox: Air India subsidiaries

(Reuters) - India's government is considering selling state-owned Air India in parts to make it attractive to potential buyers, as it reviews options to divest the loss-making flagship carrier, several government officials familiar with the situation said.
Following are six Air India businesses which could also figure in the sell-off process.
Loss-making:
- Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) - owns two 5-star Centaur hotels in Delhi and Srinagar.
- Alliance Air - operates flights to 37 destinations in India.
- Air India Engineering Services - runs aircraft maintenance facilities at six airports for Air India and private airline companies.
Profitable:
- Air India Air Transport Services
- Air India SATS - a joint venture providing ground and cargo handling services. Estimated value $185 million.
- Air India Express - a low-cost carrier. Estimated value around $1.16 billion. Also includes Air India Charters, a charter business.
