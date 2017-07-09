FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Air India subsidiaries
July 9, 2017 / 3:35 AM / an hour ago

Factbox: Air India subsidiaries

1 Min Read

The Air India logo is seen on the facade of its office building in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2017.Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - India's government is considering selling state-owned Air India in parts to make it attractive to potential buyers, as it reviews options to divest the loss-making flagship carrier, several government officials familiar with the situation said.

Following are six Air India businesses which could also figure in the sell-off process.

Loss-making:

- Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) - owns two 5-star Centaur hotels in Delhi and Srinagar.

- Alliance Air - operates flights to 37 destinations in India.

- Air India Engineering Services - runs aircraft maintenance facilities at six airports for Air India and private airline companies.

Profitable:

- Air India Air Transport Services

- Air India SATS - a joint venture providing ground and cargo handling services. Estimated value $185 million.

- Air India Express - a low-cost carrier. Estimated value around $1.16 billion. Also includes Air India Charters, a charter business.

Compiled by Rupam Jain; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

