NEW DELHI, June 1 India's civil aviation ministry will decide on ways to privatise state-run carrier Air India following suggestions by the country's planning body, Niti Aayog, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a civil aviation ministry official said a decision on the future of Air India is likely to be made within the next three months. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Aditi Shah)