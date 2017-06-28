UPDATE 3-IndiGo eyes Air India stake in possible privatisation
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)
NEW DELHI, June 28 India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to sell the government's stake in state-owned airline Air India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
The cabinet has given an "in-principle" approval for the stake sale, Jaitley told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been exploring ways to privatise the loss-making national carrier, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Malini Menon)
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)
LONDON, June 29 A sharp turn lower across risky assets just ahead of the open on Wall Street put European shares on course for their worst day since last September, with tech and sectors most sensitive to higher interest rates the biggest drags.