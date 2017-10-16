India prefers domestic buyer for Air India: government source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government source told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.

An Air India aircraft takes off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Earlier this year the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.

The government is mulling selling the airline’s various businesses - which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights - in parts, the source said.