PARIS, July 19 French industrial gas producer Air Liquide said it had agreed to buy Spanish home healthcare provider Gasmedi for an enterprise value of 330 million euros ($405 million).

Air Liquide expects to complete the acquisition in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Gasmedi treats some 125,000 patients and posted 2011 revenues of 82 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)