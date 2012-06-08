* The deal gives LVL Medical enterprise value of 316 mln
euros
* Air Liquide offers 90 pct premium over LVL closing share
price
PARIS, June 8 Air Liquide said on
Friday it was offering a hefty 90 percent premium to buy 70.49
percent of French home healthcare company LVL Medical
for 30.89 euros per share, in a bid to bolster its expansion in
the health sector.
The French industrial gases group's offer to buy control of
LVL Medical from controlling shareholders, the Lavorel Family,
gives the company an enterprise value of 316 million euros
($396.99 million), the statement said.
The takeover bid will be followed by a simplified public
tender offer on the remaining LVL Medical share and subscription
warrants.
Prior to the acquisition, LVL'S Medical German activities
will be acquired by the Lavorel family for an enterprise value
of 80 million euros.
LVL employs 750 people in France and it generated 2011
sales of 104 million euros.
The acquisition, which must be approved by French
competition authority, should be completed during the fourth
quarter 2012.
The offered price of 30.89 euros per share implies a
premium of 90 percent compared to the closing share price of LVL
Medical on June 7.
LVL Medical shares were suspended on Friday while Air
Liquide shares were down 0.60 percent at 86.20 euros by 0711
GMT.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Hans-Juergen Peters)