PARIS Feb 17 Air Liquide, the world's top industrial gases group, said it aimed to again grow net profit this year thanks to robust demand in emerging countries after growth slowed in the fourth quarter due to weaker demand from clients in the electronics and steel sectors.

"Barring a major economic downturn, Air Liquide continues to aim for growth in net profit in 2012," Chairman and Chief Executive Benoit Potier said in a statement.

The French company, which supplies oxygen for the steel sector, argon for welding, nitrogen for chip makers and hydrogen for refineries, said net profit rose 9.4 percent in 2011, driven by cost cutting gains and emerging economies, which now account for 21 percent of the sales of the Gas & Services business.

Air Liquide made a net profit of 1.535 billion euros, while sales rose 7.2 percent to 14.457 billion. Both figures were broadly in line with the Reuters poll average for net profit of 1.533 billion euros on sales of 14.479 billion.

Air Liquide proposed to pay its shareholders a dividend of 2.50 euros per share for 2011, a rise of 6.4 percent from 2010.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)