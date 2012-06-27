BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Commission on
Wednesday cleared Malta to support the restructuring of its
struggling flag carrier Air Malta with 130 million euros
($162.12 million) in state aid.
"The restructuring measures foreseen, which include a
significant capacity reduction and the sale of assets, should
ensure long-term viability without continued state support,
whilst avoiding undue distortions of competition," the
Commission said.
The Commission already authorised a loan facility of 52
million euros for the airline in November 2010.
The airline was set up in 1973 and covers destinations in
Europe and North Africa.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)