WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has proposed slapping a $892,500 civil penalty on Air Methods Corp for allegedly operating a helicopter on passenger-carrying flights when it was not airworthy, the Transportation Department said on Wednesday.

The FAA alleges that Air Methods continued to operate an Airbus EC-135 helicopter after being told by an FAA inspector in 2014 the aircraft's pitot tubes were severely corroded, the Transportation Department said in a statement. Pitot tubes are components in a system that measures an aircraft's airspeed.

Air Methods has 30 days from receiving the FAA's enforcement letter to respond to the agency, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander)