Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with bankers to find potential buyers, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2kSZwey)

Air Methods' shares were up 6.3 percent at $37.95. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)